FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tenaris in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.27.

NYSE:TS opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.74 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 3,590.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tenaris by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tenaris by 704.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after buying an additional 1,007,762 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

