PIXEL (PXL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $673,537.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a market cap of $489,807.01 and $673,537.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,477.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.39 or 0.01254127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00045092 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00197163 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001606 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

