Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

