Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $830.20 million, a PE ratio of -50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,693,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,351,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,731,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,650,000 after purchasing an additional 471,645 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 264,440 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.