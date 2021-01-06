WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) Receives C$119.30 Average PT from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$119.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$104.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$97.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

WSP opened at C$120.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$111.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.48. WSP Global Inc. has a 1-year low of C$59.83 and a 1-year high of C$127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global Inc. will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

