Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives $1.45 Average PT from Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGB. BidaskClub raised Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.30 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the last quarter.

TGB stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.42.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.