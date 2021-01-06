VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VTGN. Aegis initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $282.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of VistaGen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

