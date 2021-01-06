BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of MUI opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $14.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

