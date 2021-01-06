BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of MUI opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $14.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile
