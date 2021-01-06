BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

MHD stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

