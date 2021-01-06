BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
MHD stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
