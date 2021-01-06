BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYF)

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

MYF opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

