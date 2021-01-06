Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0855 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE JGH opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $16.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

