Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) PT Set at C$9.00 by National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) has been assigned a C$9.00 price objective by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. M Partners lowered Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.50.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$9.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -194.69. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

