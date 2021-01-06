Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:JRO opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.