Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE:JRO opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $10.19.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
