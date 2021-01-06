BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.82.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $128,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,876. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

