MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Raised to $50.00 at Craig Hallum

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.35% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $255,729.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $116,676.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,231.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock worth $919,807 over the last 90 days. 9.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 31.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,158.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 132,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 122,201 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

