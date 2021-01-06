James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT Raised to $69.00 at Compass Point

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Compass Point from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

JRVR stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. James River Group has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $797,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

