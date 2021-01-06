Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Increased by Analyst

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TopBuild in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

NYSE BLD opened at $180.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $200.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 75.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

