Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $37.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

NYSE:WFC opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $53.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

