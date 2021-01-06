Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $12.80

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.80, but opened at $11.61. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $437.07 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

