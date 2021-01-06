SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.39

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 3231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

