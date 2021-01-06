Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Shares Gap Down to $17.60

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $15.19. Rand Capital shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAND shares. TheStreet upgraded Rand Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Rand Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 116.54 and a current ratio of 116.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 19.91%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 114.5%.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

