iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.77

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.77 and last traded at $82.77, with a volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.41.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 565.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after buying an additional 340,732 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,531,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,143,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

