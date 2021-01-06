Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) (LON:ACC) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.00

Shares of Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) (LON:ACC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), with a volume of 36838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.02. The company has a market capitalization of £73.69 million and a PE ratio of -17.41.

Get Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) alerts:

In other Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) news, insider Michael Jackson sold 500,000 shares of Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total transaction of £400,000 ($522,602.56).

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software offers communications services combining media, political, and social media insights with monitoring and analysis tools for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder engagement, and influencer marketing.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.