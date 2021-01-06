Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $825.00

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 825 ($10.78) and last traded at GBX 825 ($10.78), with a volume of 15770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 780 ($10.19).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 740.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 660.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.31 million and a PE ratio of 8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

