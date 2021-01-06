Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.00

Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88), with a volume of 315874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.24. The stock has a market cap of £411.39 million and a P/E ratio of -11.79.

In other news, insider Septima Maguire purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($14,110.27). Also, insider Peter George bought 46,000 shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £25,300 ($33,054.61).

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

