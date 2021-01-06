Analysts Set Expectations for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FBHS. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,550. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

