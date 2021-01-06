Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and $376,078.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,135.04 or 0.03265699 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00021648 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,603,061 coins and its circulating supply is 79,602,956 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.