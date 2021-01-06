Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives $7.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.42. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. Equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 8.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 22.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3.0% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.