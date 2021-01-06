Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Urban Edge Properties Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%.

UE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

NYSE:UE opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1,609.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 70,787 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

