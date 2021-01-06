Ambrosus (AMB) Price Up 13.1% This Week

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $300,734.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00029171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00121263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00258999 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00512951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00049819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

