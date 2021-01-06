cVault.finance Market Cap Achieves $41.74 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $41.74 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for about $4,174.00 or 0.12009284 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00029171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00121263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00258999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00512951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00049819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00254313 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017020 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

