Zilla (ZLA) 1-Day Volume Hits $25,223.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Zilla token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $129,968.70 and approximately $25,223.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilla has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00335763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $836.05 or 0.02405447 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

