Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRYMY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Prysmian in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Prysmian in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $18.12 on Friday. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

