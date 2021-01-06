Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISNPY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

ISNPY stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

