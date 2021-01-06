Justin J. Noznesky Sells 23,397 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $1,253,611.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,547.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AtriCure stock opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 1,285.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AtriCure by 9.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AtriCure by 35.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

