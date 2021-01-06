Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERRFY. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERRFY opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.56. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

