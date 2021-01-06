The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The Children’s Place reported earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 1,494.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.61.

The Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

