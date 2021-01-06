Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.68. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

APOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of APOG opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $838.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

In related news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

