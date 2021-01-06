Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $73.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.25.
Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.
In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,284 shares of company stock valued at $881,462. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.81. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
