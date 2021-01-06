Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $73.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,284 shares of company stock valued at $881,462. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,493 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 663,700.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,706 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 73,457 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,024 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.81. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.