Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

