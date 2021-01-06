Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of VKQ stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.