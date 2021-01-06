Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

