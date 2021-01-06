FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chiasma in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.55). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chiasma’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

CHMA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

In other news, Director David M. Stack acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chiasma by 264.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chiasma by 692.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chiasma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 31.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

