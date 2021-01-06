FY2020 EPS Estimates for ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of ANTA Sports Products in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ANTA Sports Products’ FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

OTCMKTS ANPDF opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.63. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

