BankUnited, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in BankUnited by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

