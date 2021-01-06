PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of PTY opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.