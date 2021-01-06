John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of NYSE HPF opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
