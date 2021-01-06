BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
BSD stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.
BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Company Profile
