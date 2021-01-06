BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BSD stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

