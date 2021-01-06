Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $376,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 114.6% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,196 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 1,089,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,223,000 after buying an additional 339,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

