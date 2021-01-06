Wedbush Weighs in on First Republic Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.41.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $148.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $149.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.02 and its 200-day moving average is $120.25.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

