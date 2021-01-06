Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Now Covered by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MS. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.05.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,298 shares of company stock worth $998,009 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

